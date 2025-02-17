Food hygiene rating handed to Mid Sussex establishment

By Clara Margotin, Data Reporter
Published 17th Feb 2025, 11:05 BST
The latest food hygiene rating
A new food hygiene rating has been awarded to a Mid Sussex establishment, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Impact Food Group @ St Pauls Catholic College, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at St Pauls Catholic College, Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 13.

