Food hygiene rating handed to Mid Sussex establishment
A new food hygiene rating has been awarded to a Mid Sussex establishment, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Impact Food Group @ St Pauls Catholic College, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at St Pauls Catholic College, Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 13.
