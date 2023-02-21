Women from all walks of life are invited to Brewhouse and Kitchen Worthing for a free brewing experience to celebrate International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Brew Day at Brewhouse and Kitchen Worthing is a free hands-on experience

The all-day event at the restaurant in Wykeham Road, Worthing, is all about brewing, networking and celebrating women.

The day starts with a delicious breakfast and a cup of coffee as you start to immerse yourself in the world of brewing.

Brewhouse and Kitchen's expert brewer will take you on a journey through the brewing process and show you the art and science behind crafting the perfect craft beer.

Throughout the day, there will be numerous beer tastings and you will also be treated to a delicious lunch.

The exclusive International Women’s Brew Day event takes place on Wednesday, March 8, from 10am to 5pm, with breakfast, lunch, coffees and beer tastings all included in the free experience.

