The all-day event at the restaurant in Wykeham Road, Worthing, is all about brewing, networking and celebrating women.
The day starts with a delicious breakfast and a cup of coffee as you start to immerse yourself in the world of brewing.
Brewhouse and Kitchen's expert brewer will take you on a journey through the brewing process and show you the art and science behind crafting the perfect craft beer.
Throughout the day, there will be numerous beer tastings and you will also be treated to a delicious lunch.
The exclusive International Women’s Brew Day event takes place on Wednesday, March 8, from 10am to 5pm, with breakfast, lunch, coffees and beer tastings all included in the free experience.
Sign up now to secure your place. Visit www.brewhouseandkitchen.com/iwd or email [email protected]/IWD