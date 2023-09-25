A Brighton restaurant will give away 100 burgers as part of a one-day nationwide giveaway on Tuesday (September 26).

From 11.30am Honest Burger in Duke’s Street will give away 100 free smashed burgers and chips on a first-come, first-served basis.

The burger chain, which has it’s roots in Brighton, is celebrating the launch of the restaurant’s crowdfunding campaign as it plans to expand into the quick-service burger market,

It’s happening at all 40 of the group’s restaurants and one lucky customer will also win a ‘Golden Shares’ prize, which will see the winner will receive £5,000 worth of shares in Honest Burgers and make them an immediate co-owner of the brand.

Tom Barton, co-founder of Honest Burgers, said: “We started in a marquee, in a muddy field, mostly in the rain!

"It’s fair to say, we never dreamed we’d get to where we are today.

"One thing for sure is we wouldn’t have got here without our loyal customers. So we wanted to give them the opportunity to become co-owners of the brand as we set up for the next chapter in our story. “And nothing says thank you better than a free burger!

"We’ve been totally overwhelmed with the response to our crowdfunding campaign and we’re super excited that our customers can join us for the next stage of our adventure”.

On top of becoming a proud co-owner of Honest Burgers, being a shareholder will also come with a variety of perks and rewards dependent on the level you invest including; free burgers and chips, ongoing discounts with an Honest Equity green card, limited edition Honest Burgers merchandise, and the opportunity to host a free burger party at one of the restaurants.