Free tattoos at new Brighton vegan fast food venue

The Oowee Chick'n burger. Photo by Myles New

Growing fast-food chain Oowee Vegan is opening a branch in Brighton’s Market Street this weekend.

Local tattoo artist Nolsey Tattoo will be on hand to create free tattoos to its first 20 guests in the queue for the opening at 11.30am.

The tattoos will be on a first come, first served basis and visitors will have to sign up for a tattoo time slot on arrival to get booked in for a same-day design, choosing from a selection of pre-designed cartoon fast-food style tattoos.

Brighton's Oowee Vegan

They’re also offering unlimited food for six months for anyone who gets a tattoo of the Oowee logo.

The group, which began in Bristol and has branches in London, is also offering the first 100 guests in the queue a free ‘Other Side Chick’ burger, and guests can also expect a live DJ on the day where they will have the chance to win a number of other delicious prizes.

Charlie Watson Co-Founder of Oowee, said: “We’re so excited to finally be opening in the heart of Brighton and cannot wait to bring Oowee to the community, and help to change people's perspective on plant-based meals, reinforcing that vegan meals can be enjoyed by meat eaters just as much as vegans!”