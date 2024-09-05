Friday the 13th unlucky? Not with XL pizza slices at SBARRO Billingshurst on sale for just 15p!

They say that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day… well, not for customers of a new pizza outlet near Billingshurst which will be selling its New York-style XL pizza slices at a mind-blowing 15p!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You read that right... SBARRO has brought a taste of New York City to Billingshurst and as a homage to the company's roots, will be selling its mouth-watering XL pizza slices for 15p (normally sold at around £3-3.50) for a limited time only.

When the company first opened in the US in 1956 it was famous for its 15 cents pizza slices, so as a treat to mark the launch of the new store the company is paying tribute to that with the knock-down prices on Friday September 13 and Saturday September 14 between 1-5pm on both days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SBARRO Billingshurst (Platts Roundabout A272, Newbridge Rd, Billingshurst RH14 9HY) will be open from 12 noon-5pm every day, and serving up the pizza slices that made it famous — and they won’t be skimping on the portions… even at the special 15p price!

Inside SBARRO Billingshurst

SBARRO’s XL New York-style pizza slices are big enough to satisfy any appetite… so it’s no wonder they have been a best-seller for 70 years.

A spokesperson for SBARRO said: "In 1956, Carmela and Gennaro Sbarro opened the doors to their Italian salumeria in Brooklyn, New York. Carmela 'Mama' Sbarro made pizza slices for shift workers looking for a quick meal. Her slices were so popular that they soon opened a second location focused solely on pizza, and now there are over 630 SBARRO eateries across 28 countries.

"Our brand new store in Billingshurst offers the best quality pizza slices that Sbarro have perfected over almost 70 years, and we thought that the best way to reflect this was in the price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To mark our opening, we're doing what Mama Sbarro did... selling the finest pizza slices at the same price point that they were in 1956. To celebrate our new Billingshurst store we're giving people the SBARRO quality for just 15p a slice.”

Inside SBARRO Billingshurst

SBARRO Billingshurst is the 18th location the brand has opened in the UK. On its extensive menu are a wide range of pizzas, sides including wedges, chicken nuggets and garlic stickbread, salads, a range of soft drinks, and more.

If you want to know how much of a bargain the 15p pizza slice offer is, take a look at what some other household staples went for in 1956 (source: retrowow.co.uk)

A gallon of petrol -- around 4.5 litres -- was just 5s 4d -- about 29p. That would set you back £6.50 today. A pack of 20 cigarettes was 25p in 1956, while a pint of beer was just two pence! You could get butter for a penny, a dozen eggs for 3p, and the average house price was just over £2,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can't get those prices back for everything... but you can get your favourite New York pizza slices from Sbarro at 1956's knock-down cost of just 15p, but for one afternoon only at the new Billingshurst store, on Friday September 13 and Saturday September 14 between 1-5pm both days only (Terms and conditions apply).