Fridges at Eastbourne supermarket are working again

Waitrose, in High Street, had signs up on its fridges saying ‘due to a refrigeration issue we are sorry to say we have no chilled products. We apologise for the inconvenience this with understandably cause’.

A sign outside says, “We do have fruit and veg, frozen and dry goods.”

A spokesperson for the store said, "We've got engineers out to fix the problem, and should have the chillers back up and running soon. In the meantime, we apologise for the inconvenience, and are grateful for our customers' understanding."

Waitrose Eastbourne cannot store chilled products

Now (Tuesday, June 21) the problems have been fixed and chilled products are available again.

Most of the fridges are covered up in Waitrose