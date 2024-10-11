From garden shed to burgeoning East Sussex brewery, Three Acre marks a milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It began in a garden shed but just a few years on and an East Sussex Brewery has come a long way, this month celebrating its fifth birthday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Acre Brewery takes its name from the field that three school friends used to play in. Today it’s the home of their business as they struggle to keep up with demand and supply bars as far away as Sweden with their much sought after craft ales.

Humble beginnings

As co-founder Chester Broad recalls, “Back in October 2019 the world was a very different place. Our first beers (Farmhouse Ale, Session Pale, Best Bitter) were brewed specially for a beer festival at our local pub, the Blackboys Inn. They sold out in record time and the next day we were back brewing far more, to roll out to our first Sussex pubs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three school-friend founders of Three Acre Brewery: Chester, Jamie and Peter

But the brewery’s beginning goes back even further as Peter Mayhew recalls how the trio developed a minor obsession with home brewing. “Our self-stated aim was to create the ultimate session IPA. Having watched far too much Top Gear, we asked ourselves, how hard can it be?”

Peter’s garden shed became the launchpad. “Our rudimentary home-brew kit consisted of a converted cold box, 28-litre kettle and plastic fermentation vessel, which were put through their paces. Dozens of brews later, we released our now-fabled No.8 IPA”, he says. “What started as a hobby, snowballed into a business idea.”

Global sales

An astonishing 700,000 pints of beer later, having created over 35 different craft ales and with the original team of three growing to nine, the brewery finds its ales in demand as it regularly supplies over 1,000 UK venues.

Jamie and Peter with the brewery's humble beginnings in a Blackboys garden shed:

Nestling in the countryside between ancient forests and rolling hills, not far from Heathfield, the brewery has maintained a continued expansion programme, boosted by equity from friends and supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We still remember the excitement when our first ‘big’ brew-kit arrived”, says head brewer Jamie Newton. “All that we do is inspired by the region’s rich brewing history, natural surroundings and eccentric characters. We wanted to create a brewery which combines the very best of old and new.”

Pandemic problems

No sooner had the three school friends started their enterprise than the pandemic hit. In March 2020 pubs were ordered to close but the brewery had 9,000 pints of beer ready. Quick thinking led to a home-delivery service as the team were out every day delivering to doorsteps cartons of their cask ales.

The ever-growing team behind Three Acre Brewery

Booming future

Having invested in new plant to expand brewery capacity from the initial 1,300-litres to 24,000-litres, plans for Three Acre’s future include a taproom, ideally in Uckfield, and further expansion as money can be raised from supporters.

But, what about creating the beers? “Crafting a beer is simple – it must be easy-drinking, full of flavour, and sippable all day long”, explains Jamie. “Inspired by a new-age of craft beers and the heritage of cask, we set out to combine the best of both worlds, creating the ultimate line-up of cask-inspired beers, fit for the modern drinker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s well-known that when done properly, a cask beer is probably the best you’ll ever find. Somewhere between art, science and magic, cask is widely recognised as being one of the most difficult mediums to get 'just right'”, he adds.