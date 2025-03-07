From grape to glass: Chichester restaurant visits local wine estate ahead of its first fine wine dinner

The team at a Chichester restaurant headed to a family-run vineyard in the heart of Sussex to learn more about its selection of award-winning fine wines ahead of its first wine dinner of 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boat House Chichester in Chichester Marina is set to host its first monthly ‘Meet the Producer’ night alongside Albourne Estate on Friday 14th March from 7pm. These events will be a celebration of West Sussex’s finest food and drink suppliers.

Albourne Estate invited the Boat House team to tour its vineyards and experience its collection of still and sparkling wines to gain inspiration for the event’s set menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relationship between the two local establishments celebrates the art of winemaking and the craft of food and drink pairing.

James Howard and Gemma Appleton

During the visit, the Boat House Chichester team uncorked the vineyard’s secrets and worked with the Albourne team to pair its wines with the right dishes.

Albourne Estates’ Wine Connoisseur Zach Emett - who will host the upcoming wine dinner - shared his excitement about the opportunity to showcase his team’s talent.

Zach said, “It’s a delight to share the wines we’ve worked so hard to produce and offer Boat House Chichester’s guests an insight into the passion behind every bottle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monica Leaver, Tasting Room Manager at Albourne Estate, offered her thoughts on one of the standout wines: “Our Sandstone Ridge Chardonnay is made with minimal oak influence for a ‘light oak touch’ Delicious for food pairing and perfect with chicken dishes, grilled fish or risottos and creamy pasta dishes.

Monica Leaver, Gemma Appleton, Sean Murphy, Rob Mcleary, Zach Emett and James Howard

“This wine has the texture to match the richness of meals, aromatic intensity to stand out amidst a mix of flavours, and a refreshing quality that cleanses the palate between bites"

Sean Murphy, Venue Operations Manager at Boat House Chichester, said: “Our ‘Meet the Producer’ wine dinner will be a fantastic opportunity for our guests to meet the experts behind the wine. They’ll also gain a deeper understanding of the ingredients that shape both the wine and the food.”

Based in the heart of Chichester Marina, Boat House Chichester offers all-day relaxed waterside dining. In 2024, it was crowned ‘Best Casual Dining Venue’ in the region.