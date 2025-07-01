From Worthing, with soul: Tern and the independent wave redefining the South Coast

Tern Restaurant has launched crowdfunder to open new home in the heart of Worthing, powered by British produce, local relationships, and community trust.

Since opening on Worthing Pier in 2023, Tern by Johnny Stanford has stood for something different. A love letter to British produce. A celebration of sustainability. A vibrant hub where guests feel a genuine sense of belonging. From day one, its open kitchen has been a space where memories are made, flavours are unexpected, and every detail matters.

It was the most incredible place to launch Tern, but now the time has come to move on. With your help, the team is ready to take the next step: to create a permanent home for Tern and for everyone who believes in what it stands for.

Tern has already earned 2 AA Rosettes, a place in the Michelin Guide, and a loyal following of guests who value integrity as much as they do flavour. Its refined, ever-evolving tasting menus are rooted entirely in British ingredients, selected at peak season through close relationships with farmers, fishermen, and foragers. Each dish blends classical and modern technique to honour the origin and flavour of every ingredient — whether humble or rare. The drinks list follows suit: an all-British curation of spirits, low-intervention wines and inventive cocktails, showcasing producers who share the team’s values of transparency, creativity and care.

The Bar Moodboard

Tern’s growth has been steady and sincere - and now it needs a space that matches its ambition. The new venue, located on Warwick Street in the heart of Worthing, will offer two distinct but connected experiences. Upstairs: a light-filled dining room and fully open kitchen with tactile materials and thoughtful lighting. Downstairs: a darker, warmer cocktail bar for low-lit evenings and unexpected moments. A place built to share, to linger, to belong.

The team has already raised £65,000 in investment and has now launched the crowdfunder to raise the remaining £65,000 needed to bring this dream to life. These funds will build a professional kitchen, a bespoke bar, and transform the venue into a restaurant Worthing can truly call its own.

“This isn’t just about a bigger space,” says chef/director Johnny Stanford. “It’s about deepening what we started. Cooking with care, supporting the producers we love, creating something Worthing can be proud of. We’ll never be rich doing it this way, but we’ll sleep well. We know where every ingredient comes from, who grew it, how it got here. That’s the deal.”

Every element at Tern is grounded in local relationships. From Slake Spirits in Worthing, The Bee Butler at the foot of Cissbury Ring, and Titch Hill Vineyard in Sompting, to Knepp, Trenchmore, Kinsbrook, Artelium, Hidden Springs, Ridgeview, Aldbourne, Sov’ran, and Loxwood Meadworks, each part of the menu, food and drink alike, tells a story of trust, locality and soul.

The Restaurant Moodboard

Beyond the plate, Tern collaborates with independent artists and makers like Hello Dodo (merchandise) and Chintz and Wood (eco dying restaurant linen with kitchen waste), strengthening Worthing’s creative economy and deepening its community ties.

“From day one, it’s felt like we were building something with Worthing, not just in it,” says Stanford.

“There’s a generosity here, a shared way of doing things with soul. We want to honour that. This crowdfunder is our way of saying: come with us.”

Supporters aren’t donating, they’re choosing something tangible: a dinner, a cocktail workshop, an event, or a piece of limited-edition merch. Each pledge helps build the next chapter, and each reward can be redeemed once the doors open. It’s community-funded, value-led, and rooted in transparency.

Johnny Stanford & partner Sophie

“Worthing’s got this brilliant, understated energy,” says Stanford. “It’s full of people making things with soul - not for the spotlight, just because it matters. That’s the kind of place Tern was always meant to grow in.”

Tern isn’t just about food - it’s about the future of small towns, and the independent culture that helps them thrive. This crowdfunder is more than a campaign. It’s an invitation to believe in what can grow when values come first.

Crowdfunder now live: