If you are looking for a delicious dessert Del Monte has shared a recipe for burnt cheesecake with spiced mandarins, which is vegetarian and gluten free.

Serves 10-12

Prep time: 30 minutes. Cook time: 1 hour, plus overnight chilling

Burnt cheesecake

Ingredients:

680g full-fat cream cheese

250g caster sugar

Good pinch of salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

25g cornflour

4 medium eggs

300ml double cream

Ingredients for the mandarins:

2 cans (298g) Del Monte® Mandarin Segments in Juice

4 tbsp soft light brown sugar

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise

5-6 cardamom pods, slightly squashed

Method:

1. Make the cheesecake the day before you want to serve it. Preheat the oven to 200C/gas 6 and find a 20cm round springform tin. Take a large piece of baking parchment, more than big enough to line the tin, and scrunch it up in your hands – this makes the paper easier to manipulate. Unscrunch the paper and put it in the tin, using a smaller cake tin to help mould it to the sides. Don’t worry about the creases and wrinkles – these are all part of the look of the cheesecake! If you have a mixer, put the cream cheese, sugar, salt, vanilla and cornflour into it and beat them thoroughly together. Otherwise, do this in a large mixing bowl, beating until smooth.

2. Add the eggs and start beating them into the cream cheese mixture, gradually pouring in the cream as you go. If you’re using a mixing bowl, beat in the eggs one at a time before beating in the cream. You want a nice, smooth mixture.

3. Pour the mixture carefully into the lined tin and transfer to the oven. Bake for 50-60 minutes until the cheesecake is puffed up, very brown at the edges and a rich golden brown in the centre. It should have a slight wobble in the middle still. Take out of the oven and leave to cool completely in the tin – it will sink as it cools. Transfer to the fridge and refrigerate overnight.

4. While the cheesecake is baking, make the spiced mandarins. Drain the juice from both cans into a saucepan. Add the brown sugar and whole spices and put over a medium heat. Stir until the sugar is dissolved, then let the juice come to a brisk simmer and cook for about 10 minutes until the liquid is reduced and syrupy. Take off the heat, add the mandarin segments and stir gently. Leave to cool then refrigerate.