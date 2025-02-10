Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The George at Burpham, a pub, bar or nightclub at The George The Street, Burpham, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 5.

And Perfect Pizza, a takeaway at 9 The Parade Willowhayne Crescent, East Preston, West Sussex was also given a score of five on February 5.