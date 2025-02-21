Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Chichester takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Curry House, at 78 St Pancras, Chichester, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 6.
And Phoenix House, at 78a St Pancras, Chichester, West Sussex was also given a score of five on February 4.
It means that of Chichester's 56 takeaways with ratings, 42 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
