Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Chichester takeaways

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2025, 10:39 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chichester’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Curry House, at 78 St Pancras, Chichester, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 6.

And Phoenix House, at 78a St Pancras, Chichester, West Sussex was also given a score of five on February 4.

It means that of Chichester's 56 takeaways with ratings, 42 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

