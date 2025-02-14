Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bird & Blend Tea Co. Worthing at Unit 3 6 Woods Way, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: Tern Restaurant at Southern Pavilion Worthing Pier The Promenade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: Imperial China at Imperial China Wordsworth Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 5
It means that of Worthing's 207 similar establishments with ratings, 163 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
