Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun restaurants

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 13th Feb 2025, 14:22 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Great Dane Ltd, at 23 Sea Road, East Preston, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 5.

And Good & Fair, at 3 Harfield Court High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was also given a score of five on February 3.

It means that of Arun's 258 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 215 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Related topics:Food Standards AgencyEast Preston
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice