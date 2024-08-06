Goodwood and Ridgeview form a winning alliance

Ridgeview at Glorious Goodwood

I always make a point of attending at least one of the race days during the Glorious Goodwood Festival at the end of July. It must be one of the most scenic settings for horse racing in the country and we are privileged that it is right here in Sussex.

Two things I am sure of before I set off for the track. One, is that I am going to have one of the most enjoyable days of the year and the other is that I am going to come back a little poorer!

I seem to have a knack of choosing all the runners that come in last, but it’s the ‘cheering on’ that counts!

This year was even more wonderful than ever, partly because of glorious sunshine, but mainly due to Ridgeview being appointed as the official English sparkling wine supplier for the whole of the Goodwood Estate.

Ridgeview has always been my favourite English sparkling wine and I have led many wine tours to the estate over the past years, as well as working with Simon Roberts, the winemaker, on dosage trials for one of his client producers.

I believe that their wines are the perfect match for the prestigious Goodwood Estate.

The Ridgeview Pavilion Bar at the racecourse was doing a brisk trade on the day I visited and the Festival was effectively the inauguration of the alliance between Ridgeview and the Goodwood Estate.

Three cuvées were on offer, the signature blend Bloomsbury, Fitzrovia Rosé and the Blanc de Blancs 2018 – such a special cuvée that it was served at King Charles’ State Banquet.

Although this was the most expensive of the three being served, according to the Pavilion Bar manger it was by far the most popular with the racegoers.

Put alongside Veuve Clicquot being served at almost the same price, my money would be on the Ridgeview Blanc de Blancs.

Set in 11,000 acres of stunning countryside, the Goodwood Estate is globally renowned for its flagship events and exceptional hospitality.

Located in the heart of West Sussex, near the historic town of Chichester, Goodwood is home to superbly run events such as horse racing, the Festival of Speed, vintage car racing and displays at the Revival meeting in September, together with two excellent golf courses, a hotel, restaurants and the new doggy-oriented event of Goodwoof!

“We’re extremely excited to be working with Goodwood… Our collective focus on quality, passion, authenticity, attention to detail, and the importance of family moments and celebration, epitomise our brand ethos of ‘Life is for celebrating’.

This is why we see this as just the start of a long-term collaboration with the Goodwood team,” commented Tamara Roberts, Ridgeview CEO.

For me, this is one more reason to visit the Goodwood Estate and the amazing events.

For the racegoers who have more luck than me, they now have some of the best English sparkling wines with which to celebrate.

For me, I have some superb sparklers with which I can drown my sorrows!