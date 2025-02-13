Goodwood Hosts an Exclusive Apprentice Dinner at The Kennels

Delivered by our Goodwood culinary apprentices, under supervision of Goodwood’s Executive Chef, Mike Watts, the apprentices will showcase their skills, captivated through a delicious seasonal three-course menu.

This February, Olivia Rheardon, Oscar Jack, Drew Loan and Rhys Craig will combine their knowledge and skills assembled from the apprentice course, to design an innovative and exquisite dinner for friends and family, Kennels’ Members and industry professionals to enjoy. With the assistance of Henry Harvey, a level three culinary chef, and Mike Watts, Goodwood’s Executive Chef, the evening will showcase and celebrate their achievements.

The team took inspiration from Goodwood’s ethos and curated the seasonal menu around local supply and Goodwood Home Farm produce. The Apprentice Dinner is a memorable occasion, for guests and staff, to celebrate the fusion of creativity, expertise and passion within the culinary world, as well as the dedication and hard work of these apprentices. The evening truly is a wonderful way to serve a testament to Goodwood’s commitment to culinary excellence.

Goodwood’s Culinary Academy has been designed to inspire, encourage and motivate young creative minds into the hospitality industry. The course ensures that trainees will gain the full Goodwood experience; they will have the opportunity to spend time at Goodwood’s Home Farm, working with organic produce in Goodwood’s in house butchery, dairy processing and cheese-making facilities.

The two-year programme will provide young apprentices with extensive, on the job training in food preparation, production, safety and basic costings, resulting in industry-recognised qualifications and excellent professional kitchen experience. Graduates of Goodwood’s Culinary Academy are offered the opportunity to have a position within one of Goodwood’s restaurants based across the estate.

Applications for the forthcoming Apprentices will be opening soon, looking to join us in September 2025.

1 . Contributed The Kennels Clubhouse Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Kennels Dining Room Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Apprentice Chefs at The Kennels Photo: Submitted