Grand reopening: The Red Lion in West Sussex shines with a bold new look

Featuring a fresher, modern design, the makeover has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

A revamped bar, stylish soft furnishings and an enhanced dining space are some of the recent changes that have been made to provide guests with a relaxed and welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Serving up great quality food, The Red Lion offers a great value fixed price lunch menu with three course available from 12pm – 5pm, Monday – Friday and an evening fixed price menu 5pm – 9pm, Monday – Friday. There is also a fixed price Sunday lunch menu with up to three courses available, including the classic pub roasts.

Located in the middle of the picturesque historic village of Lindfield near Haywards Heath between Brighton and Crawley, and close to the A272, The Red Lion is a great place for families to eat, drink, and relax after a long day exploring High Weald and the North Downs both Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty or the Bluebell Railway.

The Red Lion also has a quiz on Sunday evenings at 8pm,and shows all major sports on television. Keep an eye on the Red Lion’s Facebook page for further details about upcoming live entertainment at the pub.

Peter Brown, General Manager at The Red Lion, said: “We are delighted to invite both our regulars and new visitors to experience the fresh new look of the Red Lion, while still enjoying the familiar, cosy atmosphere that makes our pub special.”

Four-legged friends are also welcome at The Red Lion as the pub has a dedicated dog-friendly space in the bar, along with water available on request to ensure they are as comfortable as their owners.

The pub also has a patio and large beer garden which can seat up to 150 people and is perfect for outdoor dining. The Red Lion also has a function room which can be hired for private events. The function room can seat up to 50 people and can also be used as a private dining area.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look Red Lion please visit their website at ( https://www.emberinns.co.uk/nationalsearch/southeast/the-red-lion-lindfield#/)

