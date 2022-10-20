Chillish® combines a subtle flavoured oil that captures the delicate notes of the exotic chillies, nutty oil and elegant spices, with a contrasting gooey caramelised onion, chilli and garlic ‘gubbins’ which lies at the bottom of the jar.

Ever versatile, it may be used as a condiment, marinade, stir in, drizzler or mixer, and Pollyanna’s kitchen, based in West Chiltington, has shared a Ghoulish Chillish® Sticky Ribs with Honey and Sesame recipe to go down treat at your Halloween festivities or Bonfire night.

Chillish® is available from many local farm shops or www.pollyannaskitchen.co.uk

Chillish® Sticky Ribs with Honey and Sesame

Ghoulish Chillish® Sticky Ribs with Honey and Sesame

Serves 4 people

1.25kg pork spare ribs (cut into individual ribs)

For the marinade:

Pollyanna's Kitchen - Chillish

4 tbsp. Chillish® Gubbins

6 tbsp. clear honey

3 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tsp salt and a few good grinds of black pepper

Finishing touches:

2 tbsp. black or white sesame seeds

Handful of chopped chives for presentation

Method

Add all of the above ingredients into a large marinating bag. Ensure that the ribs are nicely coated in the mixture and leave to infuse for a minimum of 3 hours, but ideally overnight.

Heat the oven to 180/gas mark 4.

Pour the mixture into a roasting tin and cover with foil. Cook for 2.5 hours, or until the meat is falling off the bones.

Turn the oven up to 200/gas mark 6, uncover and cook for a further 40 minutes, basting regularly.

When they are ready, stack them on a plate and sprinkle the chopped chives and sesame seeds over the top.

Serve with a dipping bowl of Chillish gubbins and be sure to have a bowl of warm water and lemon on the side as they can be rather messy!