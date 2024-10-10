Harvest 2024 begins at Ridgeview

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

English sparkling wine pioneer Ridgeview, supported by its long-standing partnership growers, has commenced harvest despite some of the most challenging growing conditions across the industry in the UK and Europe.

Leading English Sparkling Wine producer Ridgeview Wine Estate, is pleased to announce that harvest on its home estate has commenced today. Despite a challenging growing year across the English sparkling wine industry, Ridgeview does not expect quality to be impacted thanks to the hand-picked grapes from its home estate, and those from its partnerships with premiere vineyards across the South.

As the first B Corp accredited English Sparkling Winery, Ridgeview has long enjoyed working with exceptional grapes from fellow renowned growers from differing regions, where the impact of microclimates and soil types helps ensure consistent high quality and grape supply. This year the winemaking team is crafting blends using more than half the fruit from its home estate, alongside grapes from partner growers, which all contribute something unique to its sparkling wine.

Tamara Roberts CEO comments, “As we near our 30th anniversary, this year’s growing season has proven to be one of the most challenging. However, our strategy of partnering with growers across Southern England has been invaluable, especially as our eastern sites have been less affected by the wet weather. Diversifying our grape sources is key to the quality of wine we produce. All have very different characteristics and contribute something special to our English sparkling wine.”

Ridgeview has commenced harvest despite challenging growing conditions across the country.

Ridgeview was one of the first vineyards planted in the region in 1995, and now leverages three decades of knowledge, innovation and blending expertise. The winery is committed to preserving land, nurturing vines and maintaining the South Downs in Sussex, where the estate is based. As proud custodians of a beautiful Sussex estate, Ridgeview regards a deep duty to preserve the land for generations to come. Embedding sustainable vineyard practices to protect the long-term health of the vines is vital. It is also focused on increasing the resilience of its vineyards to climate variability through proactive vineyard management. Despite recent challenges, Ridgeview continues to focus on building resilience into its vineyard, focusing on healthy wood and strong soil management, along with a thorough and disciplined soil testing regimen.

Matt Strugnell, Head of Viticulture adds: “There is uncertainty about what climate change will mean for us. Building climate resilience into our vineyard management is absolutely key and we are embarking on a journey to investigate in detail what is happening with our soils. This coupled with a more detailed approach to pruning should mean healthier vines in the long term and healthier vines should be better equipped to deal with a changing climate. This season has been a reminder that we grow grapes in a marginal climate; it will always present us with challenges, but personally, I think this is what makes our wines more exciting and interesting; growing these varieties on the limit.”

Ridgeview’s continued focus on sustainable growing and production is paramount; recognised with its membership of Sustainable Wines of Great Britain. The Ridgeview Wine Estate achieved a gold award under its scheme, highlighting a dedication to nurturing the vineyard and affirming the Wine Estate is on the right path, doing the right things, with a clear road ahead for continuous improvement.

The Winery has been accredited B Corp since 2022, and is continuously improving sustainable methods in all areas of the business, including harvest. With 85% of grapes arriving at Ridgeview's winery in efficient 250kg bins instead of 15kg crates that required securing to pallets with plastic stretch wrap, transport emissions are reduced because bins can be stacked more efficiently on a truck. This is an incremental rise from 60% in previous years. The vineyard and winery team are all local to the estate, helping the carbon footprint further, and benefiting the local economy.

As Ridgeview looks ahead, the business remains dedicated to continuously expanding efforts and expertise to nurture and protect the vines. The vines on the home estate are nearly 30 years old and have played an important role in the English wine story. Protecting and preserving is the wine estate’s priority.