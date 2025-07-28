Hastings Seafood Wine & Music Festival – 12 to 14 September 2025 - tickets on sale

The Stade Open Space, Hastings Old Town. Set against the stunning seaside backdrop of The Stade Open Space, this three-day celebration brings together the best in live music, the finest local wines, craft brews, and artisan food from across East Sussex, and the unmistakable energy of Hastings Old Town.

With over 15 incredible live bands spanning genres from Ska, Soul, Funk, Folk, and Jazz to blues, and rock, the festival promises non-stop entertainment from start to finish. paired perfectly with the finest food and drink from East Sussex’s top local producers.

Plus, demonstrations from C. J. Jackson, affectionately known as “The Fish Boss” and an experienced seafood educator from Billingsgate Seafood School. Her sessions, often alongside local luminaries like herring enthusiast Tush Hamilton, focus on sustainable seafood and celebrate Hastings’ local catch.

Musical Highlights Include:

Friday Night: High-energy ska from Ska-per and The Intercepteurs

Sunday Morning: The much-loved Liane Carroll Jazz Breakfast returns for a soulful start to your day.

Plus, stellar sets across the weekend from:

The Funking BarStewards, Swing Street Band, Harry Randle Band,

DR Savage & The Hot Sauce Band, Kinsella, The 6:5 Specials,

Sam Calver Band, Street Lights, Soul Town’s Sisters of Soul,

The Lost Boys, Erin Colley, Sean Fennessy & Emma Walker, and Ziggy Phoenix

Whether you are a foodie, a music fan, or just here for the feel-good coastal vibes, the Hastings Seafood Wine & Music Festival is your perfect late summer escape.

