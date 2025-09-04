Hastings Seafood Wine & Music Festival – 12 to 14 September 2025 - tickets on sale

Buy your tickets this Weekend

Hastings Seafood, Wine & Music Festival tickets will be available to purchase in person this Saturday, 6 September, at Two Bulls Restaurant, Old Town Hastings between 11:00am and 3:00 pm.

Festival organiser Jane Kilby will be present to assist ticket buyers on the day.

And while you are there why don’t you make a day of it and enjoy lunch at the award-winning Two Bulls, renowned for its high-quality, charcoal-grilled cuisine. You can enjoy 28-day aged chargrilled steaks, served with salad, steak-cut chips and a choice of sauces, starting from as little as £13, plus many other delicious choices to enjoy!

This year’s festival programme promises a rich blend of entertainment and gastronomy, featuring local vineyards and producers, alongside eclectic music from 15 amazing live bands. Other special events include fish demonstrations with C J Jackson and…..

Friday 12th Ska Night , bringing high-energy music and dancing to the festival atmosphere.

, bringing high-energy music and dancing to the festival atmosphere. Sunday 14th see the much-loved Liane Carroll Jazz Breakfast, an intimate and soulful start to the day with one of Hastings’ most celebrated performers.

The Hastings Seafood, Wine & Music Festival celebrates the town’s vibrant cultural life, bringing together the very best in local food, drink, and live entertainment. Early ticket sales provide the perfect opportunity for residents and visitors alike to secure their place at one of Hastings’ most popular annual events.

Well behaved dogs welcome!

For more information email: [email protected]