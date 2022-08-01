Haywards Heath fishmonger wins two Great Taste 2022 Awards

Sebastian Candelon

The Fresh Fish Shop won two-star Great Taste award for its marinated hot smoked anchovy fillets in oil.

More than 14,000 products were put through the competition’s blind judging process at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fresh Fish Shop’s anchovies were described by the judging panel as “Simply delicious - well-conceived, brilliantly executed, and quite addictive.”

Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else.

Sebastian Candelon, The Fresh Fish Shop, said: “Accolades like this mean so much to independent businesses like ours as they recognise our unwavering commitment to product quality and taste. So when customers choose our products, they know they’re enjoying the very best.”