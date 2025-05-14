Here are 21 of the best places for amazing al fresco dining in West Sussex

Our county has many brilliant pubs and restaurants, and here are just some of the top-rated ones offering outside dining according to Google reviews, in no particular order.
The George and Dragon at Houghton, near Amberley, is believed to be one of the oldest pubs in Sussex, dating back to the 13th century. The historic coaching inn is nestled amongst the Downs with great views over the surrounding countryside. It is rated 4.5 from more than 740 reviews Photo: Google
The Ginger Fox, in Muddleswood Road, near Albourne, has a rating of 4.6 from more than 460 reviews Photo: Google
The Parsons Nose can be found in Castle Mews, Tarrant Street, Arundel. It offers a French-influenced British menu with the option to dine outside. It is rated 4.8 from more than 360 reviews. Photo: Google
Part of the Hall & Woodhouse family, The Black Rabbit at Arundel is in picturesque riverside location. It is rated 4.4 out of 5 from 3,900 reviews Photo: Google