Here are the 13 best places for fish and chips in West Sussex, according to Trip Advisor

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 10th Apr 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 15:20 BST
Summer is on the way and it’s time to enjoy one of the nation’s favourite dishes – fish and chips.

Whatever the weather, our traditional seaside food makes a tasty meal whether you are sitting out in the sunshine or in a welcoming pub or restaurant.

Here are the 13 best places to get your fish and chips according to the reviews on Trip Advisor.

1. Best fish and chips

The best fish and chips according to Trip Advisor reviews Photo: Habibur Rahman

The Lamb in Angmering

2. The Lamb in Angmering

The Lamb in Angmering Photo: National World

The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly. Photo: Google Street View

3. The Cat Inn

The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly. Photo: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

The Master Fryer, Jengers Mead, BIllingshurst. Photo: Google Street View

4. The Master Fryer

The Master Fryer, Jengers Mead, BIllingshurst. Photo: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

