Here’s how to get paid £1,000 to eat Greggs, McDonald’s and Subway

UK-based MaterialsMarket.com is looking to hire six ‘takeaway testers’.

The successful candidates will be hired to sample 20 of the most popular takeout meals from a range of fast food restaurants, as voted by tradespeople.

The marketplace will use the findings, alongside the expertise of a professional nutritionist, to reveal what the best takeaway options are for tradespeople on the job.

McDonalds in Terminus Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-200319-110434008

The ‘takeaway testers’ will be paid to share how they feel after eating each meal, monitoring how long they stay full, their energy levels and if the meals cause ‘food comas’, ‘slumps’ or sugar crashes.

As well as payment, the marketplace will cover expenses of all food and drink purchased across the month-long role.

Meals that will be sampled include a Greggs sausage and omelette breakfast baguette, McDonald’s large big mac meal and a foot-long meatball marinara from Subway .

Testers will be expected to trial a different meal a day for either lunch or breakfast.

A spokesperson from MaterialsMarket.com said, “Throughout the employment period the successful candidate will be required to log a diary of how they feel after eating each meal, monitoring their levels of fullness, energy, productivity, sluggishness and overall satisfaction, immediately after consuming the meal and two and four hours afterwards.

“The full analysis will be used to create a guide on the best meals for on-the-go for its community of professional and hobbyist builders.”

MaterialsMarket.com co-founder Samuel Hunt added, “Although fast food has negative connotations, for tradespeople those meals are convenient fuel for them.

“In trade jobs you’re physically put to work and as a result, burn lots of calories, so a substantial meal is a necessity to keep you full, satisfied and energised throughout the working day.

“We’re really excited to launch this experiment.

“If you wouldn’t mind getting paid to test some of the UK’s favourite fast food, please apply now.”

People interested in becoming a ‘takeaway tester’ can apply for the role on https://materialsmarket.com/careers.

The closing date for applications is Friday, May 27.