The Five Bells, in West Chiltington, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 8.

And Browns Lane Pre-School, in Storrington, was given a score of five on February 1.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

