Horsham vineyard is raising funds to mark VE Day

A Horsham based vineyard is celebrating VE Day, whilst raising money for ex-servicemen. The team at Coolhurst Vineyards, on Brighton Road, have made some specially dressed bottles of their award winning sparkling wine to mark VE Day and raise some money for the Always a Rifleman Program (AARP).

The Lady Elizabeth Rosé 2018 and The Miller’s Tale Blanc de Noirs 2018 will both be available decked out in their special livery and will be on sale at the Horsham Cellar with 25% of profits going to the AARP.

Charlie Scrase Dickins, the co-owner of the vineyard, said:

“Our family have a long association with the British Army and, particularly since WW1, as Riflemen. We are inextricably linked to the rifles regiments and we support the charity, Always a Rifleman, due to the many links we have.”

In 1800 Colonel Coote Manningham raised the Experimental Corps of Riflemen in Horsham, at Depot Road. They were encamped less than a mile from the tract of land where our stunning vineyards are now planted.

There is evidence that some of the Riflemen’s earliest field exercises were conducted on the field where the vineyard now stands. Several buttons and numerous clay pipes, emblazoned with the crown and bugle, have been found in the vineyard and they now reside in the Regimental Museum in Winchester.

The Rifles hold a world record 117 Victoria Crosses and an incredible 913 battle honours.

To buy the well-dressed bottles head to Horsham Cellar in the Carfax, Horsham or visit https://www.coolhurstvineyards.com/