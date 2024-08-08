How to celebrate National Afternoon Tea Week in Brighton
Whether you’re a big tea fan or just want to treat yourself, Brighton’s top venues offer a range of exceptional afternoon teas that turn this classic tradition into something truly special. Gemma Logan, party expert at Brighton events company Fizzbox, shares the best experiences to make Afternoon Tea Week 2024 one to remember.
Price: From £46 per person
Drinks included: 6 different teas
Location: Pool Valley, Brighton, BN1 1PN
Hop aboard the iconic British Routemaster RML 2333 and cruise through Brighton's sights while indulging in a delicious afternoon tea. From the Palace Pier to the Royal Pavilion, Brighton Marina to North Laine, soak in the views as you tuck into freshly-cut sandwiches, cakes and classic scones with jam and clotted cream. You’ll enjoy six different teas as you enjoy your 90 minute journey and can make things even more special with gin cocktails or prosecco.
Price: From £27 per person
Drinks included: Pot of tea
Location: Lower Kings Road, Brighton BN1 2LN
Elevate afternoon tea game (literally!) with a trip to Brighton's i360. Just imagine soaring 450ft above the ground in the sleek i360 pod, surrounded by jaw-dropping views of Brighton, the sea and the South Downs below. After your descent, it's time to feast at West Beach where a reserved table awaits with a spread fit for royalty. Think sandwiches, scones and a selection of cakes to please your sweet tooth. Soak in the seaside scenery and relive your sky-high adventure.
Price: From £20 per person
Drinks included: Tea & a glass of prosecco or cocktail
Location: 77 West Street, Brighton BN1 2RA
Enjoy afternoon tea with a twist at Revolution on West Street. Dive into a delicious spread featuring cheeseburger sliders, crispy fried chicken, roasted cauliflower bites and more. Save room for dessert with tempting treats like cookie dough s’mores and chocolate brownies. With its lively vibe, Revolution promises a relaxed, fun-filled atmosphere with a glass of prosecco or a cocktail making things even more special. Of course, tea is also available for tea lovers!
Price: From £20 per person
Drinks included: Tea & a bottle of fizz
Location: Your venue in Brighton
If you’re from the Brighton area but don’t fancy going out, the afternoon tea can come straight to your doorstep with this kit that’ll be delivered to your home or hired venue. Most treats are good to go right out of the box, but if a bit of assembly is needed, fear not because it's as easy as pie. You’ll enjoy chorizo madeleines, smoked salmon tarts and tomato parmesan biscuits. Expect classic delights with a modern twist. And for the sweet tooth in you, there's a variety of cakes, from chocolate choux buns to strawberry white chocolate cheesecake. Plus, don't miss out on those essential scones with jam and cream!
Price: From £50 per person
Drinks included: Tea & prosecco
Location: Brighton city centre
Ok, this one’s more than a bit cheeky, making it perfect for a hen party, birthday or get together with friends that’s full of giggles. You’ll be greeted by a suave, shirtless waiter ready to cater to your every tea and scone need for a full 90 minutes. You'll be welcomed with a glass of bubbly prosecco each and as much tea as you’d like. Settle into your seats and indulge in a spread of scrumptious scones, cakes, and sandwiches. Plus, don't forget to feast your eyes on the view. It's a treat for all your senses!
