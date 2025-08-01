Hundreds of pounds worth of food up for grabs as new restaurant launches the Great Brighton Sushi Hunt

Are you ready for the great Brighton Sushi Hunt? The city’s newest eatery The Sushi Co has launched a treasure hunt around Brighton to net customers big prizes.

Opening on Western Road on July 31, The Sushi Co’s outlet is its 21st new opening, and they have something special planned for Brighton.

A number of distinctive red and black envelopes will be hidden at prominent locations around Brighton, each one containing a voucher for £50 worth of food from Sushi Co.

The company will be giving clues out this week as to their locations on its social media platforms (find them @thesushico on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook).

Famed for its live kitchens producing fresh sushi dishes right before your eyes, the company said it wanted to do something special for the Brighton opening.

Head of Marketing Zain Hussein said: “We’re excited to open our 21st outlet in Brighton and wanted to give people the chance to sample our food for free, of which we’re immensely proud.

“And we know that Brighton people are a smart and adventurous bunch, so we thought why not do a treasure hunt?

"We're hiding vouchers at prominent locations around Brighton and those lucky people who find them thanks to the clues we post on our socials will earn themselves a voucher for a whopping £50 of food — what better way to sample the wares of Brighton’s newest outlet?”

All envelopes are hidden in safe, public spaces — sushi treasure hunters are urged not to go on to private property or in any way put themselves in danger looking for the prizes.

The new store is the result of a £250,000 investment and has created 16 jobs for the local area.

The company is planning to roll out at least ten more store openings over the coming year, with more on the drawing board.

In their live sushi kitchens, every roll is crafted with skill, passion, and the finest ingredients, bringing flavour to life right before the customer’s eyes.

From the buzz of the kitchen to the joy of every bite, The Sushi Co chefs create moments worth savouring—because great sushi brings people together.

Whether you’re a sushi newbie or already know your Ebi from your Aburi, The Sushi Co is on a mission to bring this ages-old Japanese delicacy to more dining tables and living rooms across the UK.

The Sushi Co serves up box-fresh made-to-order sushi, following the authentic ways of making fresh and flavoursome dishes in its open, live sushi kitchens.

Raheel Choudhary, The Sushi Co CEO said: “In every one of our live sushi kitchens you’ll find a friendly team without any of the typical sushi reserve ready to help you on your journey. We’ve also got a great menu of East Asian favourites too so if you want to start your sushi journey with a perfect sushi side to your Katsu Curry or Bao Bun then just ask one of our team for their personal favourites.

“Since we started we’ve been sharing our love of sushi and growing fast with more of our live sushi kitchens popping up around the country.

“So, whether you’re looking to escape the hectic everyday at one of our sit-down restaurants, pop into one of our casual dining high street locations or pass through one of our grab-and-go stores we’ve got your sushi moment covered.”