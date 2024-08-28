I celebrated National Burger Day a week late at Five Guys in Crawley and I discovered why I wanted cutlery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
I didn’t until we were contacted by Five Guys to let us know. So what better way to spend National Burger Day than at a restaurant that has more than 250,000 possible burger combinations.
National Burger Day is an opportunity to recognise the impact that burgers have had on our culture and cuisine. From fast food chains to gourmet restaurants, burgers have become a staple in many people’s diets. Delicious and fully customisable to suit any taste preference.
Five Guys seems to have you covered because you can go for a classic cheeseburger or a healthier lettuce-wrap alternative among many other choices and Five Guys does appear to have you covered.
There’s also the fires, whether it be normal or cajun-spiced and there’s also a number of milkshakes to choose from.
Due to other commitments, I had to wait until six days after National Burger Day to celebrate with my family, but celebrate we did with some wonderful burgers. Although we did discover it would have been nice to have some cutlery. Watch the video above to find out why that was the case and what we thought of the meals.
Let us know where you have had your favourite burgers in the comment section below.