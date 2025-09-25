I tried Boston Tea Party's new menu in Chichester - and I wasn’t disappointed

Boston Tea Party on Baffins Lane has never been just another café. With its focus on fresh, sustainably sourced food, it’s a spot that always feels like it has something new to offer. So when I heard they’d launched a new menu, I had to give it a try.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I ordered the Turkish Eggs, and they turned out to be a real highlight.

Two perfectly poached eggs sat on fluffy sourdough, with herby whipped yoghurt bringing a cool tang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chilli butter drizzle added just the right kick without overpowering, while a sprinkle of dill and za’atar tied everything together. It was light but still filling, exactly the kind of brunch dish you want when you’re after something a bit different.

My colleague Sam Morton went down the classic route and tried the Bacon Cheeseburger. He said:

“Tucked into the heart of Chichester, Boston Tea Party continues to set itself apart from the average high street café, and its Bacon Cheeseburger is a perfect example of its food philosophy in action.

"At £14.95, this burger arrives with all the usual suspects (beef, bacon, cheese, lettuce, pickles) but with elevated ingredients that justify the price tag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The patty is made from West Country grass-fed beef, juicy and well-seasoned, while the mature cheddar adds a satisfying tang. The smoked streaky bacon is crispy without overpowering, and the romaine lettuce and pickles add the right amount of crunch and sharpness.

"It’s all brought together by their creamy house sauce, which has the right balance of sweetness.

"The burger is served in a Hobbs House bun, made with regeneratively farmed flour, aligning with BTP’s strong ethical stance on sustainability. It’s a small but meaningful detail that adds to the feel-good factor of the meal.”

It wasn’t just the food that impressed. The drinks menu has also had a refresh, with smoothies and diner-style shakes sitting alongside their already excellent coffee. I tried the Raspberry & Mango smoothie – fresh, sweet and cooling without being too heavy – though I’ll admit I had my eye on the Chocolate Oreo shake for next time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What I like most about BTP is how it blends indulgence with conscience. From their locally sourced produce to their early ban on single-use coffee cups back in 2018, the café manages to deliver food that tastes good while doing good.

So, if you’re after a brunch spot in Chichester that’s both thoughtful and tasy, the new menu at Boston Tea Party is well worth a visit.

I wasn’t disappointed, and I don’t think you will be either.