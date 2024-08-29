I tried Crawley's newest restaurant and I know where I am getting my chicken wings from now on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is no shortage of options when it comes to having good food in Crawley.

But the selection of where to go just got harder with the addition of Wing Stop at Crawley Leisure Park.

The new branch opened on Monday and they said they will bring ‘the usual unparalleled flavour experience, vibrant interiors, exceptional service and curated playlists’.

So what better way to see if that’s all true by experiencing it yourself - and that’s what my son Noah and I did.

Mark and Noah Dunford at Wing Stop in Crawley | Picture: SussexWorld

We went along on a Thursday lunch time and the first thing I noticed walking in was the atmosphere. It was really bustling with some good music choices playing.

We were welcomed by district manager Alex who took our order. It’s the first time we had been to a Wing Stop and Alex was very helpful going through the options.

There were chicken wings and tenders, boneless chicken bits and a burger. But with each one you could select a flavouring. Now I am not one for extreme heat so it was handy having the chart on the wall which showed the Hawaiian flavour (bottom of the scale) all the way up to Atomic (which I assume is not for faint-hearted!).

The food Mark and Noah had at Wing Stop in Crawley | Picture: SussexWorld

We had a selection of the different kinds of chicken and tried a number of flavours ranging from mild (Hawaiian and Smoky Hickory BBQ) to medium heat (Louisiana rub, Spicy Korean Q and Brazilian Citrus Pepper).

There was a good selection on the fries - we went for the standard Wing Stop style and a bowl of Buffalo Ranch Fries.

This was followed up with Churros with caramel and Lotus Biscoff.

You can see what we thought of the food in the video above but it’s fair to say we were impressed. The flavours were incredible and there was not a weak link in the selection we had.

Mark and Noah Dunford outside Wing Stop in Crawley | Picture: SussexWorld

But what might have impressed us more than anything was the service. All of the staff were very attentive to all the patrons in the restaurant.

We had a chat with the interim store manager Rex while we were there and he was so impressed with how the residents of Crawley have taken to it so quickly and they have been very busy since the doors opened on day one.

And it’s easy to see why people would flock to Wing Stop and it’s easy to see what Wing Stop came to Crawley. It looks like it’s going to be a perfect partnership.

See what we thought of the food and interview with Rex in the video above.