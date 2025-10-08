I tried wagamama's brand new menu - and found my new favourite comfort dish

I attended wagamama’s latest media preview event with an open mind, curious to see what new twists the popular chain had in store, with a refreshed menu launched for October.

Having enjoyed their classics before, I wasn’t sure if anything would truly surprise me – but by the end of the tasting at the Great Marlborough Street on Tuesday (October 7), I’d found a new go-to dish.

This was the katsu udon – noodles with katsu sauce, red pepper, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, beansprouts, baby corn, edamame beans and crispy sweet potato. This vegan dish managed to be indulgent and satisfying, yet surprisingly light and healthy.

The warming noodle bowl boasts the chain’s signature rich curry flavours, without tipping into heavy territory.

I also got the chance to taste the meat option for the main event – which was the gochujang pork belly. This was a ramen noodle dish, with a silky chicken broth, charred sweetcorn, pea shoots, spring onion and a tea-stained egg. This was a rich and comforting bowl that truly impressed. The pork belly had a wonderfully crispy edge and a melt-in-the-mouth, fatty interior – perfectly infused with the deep, spicy-sweet flavours of gochujang.

The new menu, rolling out across wagamama restaurants this October, brings a fresh mix of bold flavours.

Aside from the main dishes, the refreshed bao bun selection deserves a mention. New additions like Korean fried chicken and tonkatsu pork baos join revamped favourites with fluffier buns and more generous fillings, perfect for sharing or indulging solo.

For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert bao nuts are a gold standard new feature to the menu. These are deep-fried bao buns filled with ice cream, coming in enticing flavours.

The contrast between the warm, crunchy exterior and the cool, creamy filling makes for an exciting and satisfying dessert experience. Available in unique flavour combinations like ube & cherry, matcha & chocolate, and miso caramel with toffee, these baos offer a fresh and inventive way to finish your meal.

Steve Mangleshot, global executive chef at wagamama, said: “Our new October menu is packed with fresh, bold flavours, from nourishing mains to shareable bao buns, giving guests more ways than ever to make every meal their own. Our bento boxes also give kids the chance to discover new flavours and enjoy a variety of carefully balanced dishes. Whether you are after something familiar or looking to try something new, the menu has something for the whole family.”

Perhaps the most exciting development for families is the clever new kids’ bento box, designed to appeal to even the fussiest of little eaters. Priced at £7.50, and boasting more than 1,000 possible meal combinations, it invites younger diners to build their own plates with mains, noodles or rice, fresh vegetables, and tasty sauces. It’s a clever way to encourage kids to explore new flavours and enjoy a balanced meal.

The bento box concept originates from Japan, where they are a traditional way of packing a balanced, compartmentalised meal.

To mark the launch, wagamama has teamed up with TV personality and mum Kate Lawler to ‘make mealtimes more exciting and flavour-packed’ as it launches its new kids bento box.

Kate Lawler said: “As a parent, I know how tricky it can be to get kids to eat a balanced meal, especially when they’re fussy. The wagamama bento box lets my daughter, Noa, pick exactly what she wants while still trying new flavours. It’s brilliant to see a menu that really listens to families and puts choice at the centre.”

Dr Anna Colton is an author and clinical psychologist, who specialises in child eating behaviours.

She said: “When children can explore new foods at their own pace, they feel safe and in control, allowing them to be curious and try new food outside their usual repertoire. This gentle exposure is one of the best ways to help them expand what they eat. And when kids are given choice and independence around food, mealtimes become calmer and more enjoyable for everyone.”

Overall, Wagamama’s October menu feels like a big step forward, offering something for everyone – whether you’re seeking a comforting classic, a shareable snack, or a fresh take on family dining.

Where you can try the new menu in Sussex

Wagamama has restaurants across the county.

In West Sussex, you can find a branch at Crawley Leisure Park, Gatwick (north and south terminals), Horsham’s East Street and Chichester’s South Street.

In East Sussex, you can get your wagamama fix in Kensington Street, Brighton.

About wagamama

The food ‘kaizen’, meaning ‘good change’ is the philosophy that sits right at wagamama’s heart. It shapes every dish created and pushes the staff to ‘find better ways in all that we do’.

A spokesperson for wagamama explained: “We’re restless spirits, forever creating and making things better.

"We’ve been practising kaizen since 1992, when we opened our first doors in London’s Bloomsbury. Inspired by fast-paced Japanese ramen bars and a celebration of Asian food, wagamama burst into life. We set out to create a unique way of eating, bringing the fresh, nourishing flavours of Asia to all.

"A warming bowl of bold ramen, teppan dishes griddled to perfection or if you would rather rice, you’re in luck – our menu features many Japanese favourites. Fresh, authentic menus that are updated seasonally. Wagamama is a staple of modern Asian cuisine.

“In the name of kaizen, our standards are high. Our ingredients are cooked fresh, served fresh. Every bowl and plate that we fill with them is served as soon as it’s ready. The colours and aromas, flavours and spices are always at their best when they touch your table.”

Find out more at https://www.wagamama.com/