There are many food lovers across the county who may decide to go out for a meal.

And they’ll want to know the ratings residents have given their favourite establishments.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants in the area (in no particular order) for June 2024.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

1 . Perch on Worthing Pier Perch on Worthing Pier has a rating of 4.5 stars from 378 reviews Photo: Google Street View

2 . Masala City Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.8 stars from 375 reviews Photo: Google Street View

3 . The Safari Pizza co Pizzas in the oven at The Safari Pizza co, pizzeria and wine bar at 21 The Broadway, Haywards Heath. The restaurant has a rating of 4.7 from 246 reviews Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council