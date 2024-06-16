In photos: OpenTable lists the top ten hottest restaurants in West Sussex for a sunny Sunday

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2024, 11:02 BST
The good weather has finally returned to West Sussex today (Sunday, June 16) after a rather wet Saturday.

There are many food lovers across the county who may decide to go out for a meal.

And they’ll want to know the ratings residents have given their favourite establishments.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants in the area (in no particular order) for June 2024.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

Perch on Worthing Pier has a rating of 4.5 stars from 378 reviews

1. Perch on Worthing Pier

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.8 stars from 375 reviews

2. Masala City

Pizzas in the oven at The Safari Pizza co, pizzeria and wine bar at 21 The Broadway, Haywards Heath. The restaurant has a rating of 4.7 from 246 reviews

3. The Safari Pizza co

Perch on Lancing Beach is a popular new choice with a rating of 4.7 stars from 192 reviews

4. Perch

