OpenTable lists the top ten hottest restaurants in West Sussex for the Easter weekend

The Easter weekend is finally here and families in West Sussex are organising their various celebrations.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:42 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 10:06 GMT

Those who want to go out for a great meal might want to know the ratings residents have given their favourite establishments in the county.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants in the area (in no particular order) for late March.

A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

1. Masala City

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.8 stars from 347 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

2. Rincon de Pepe

Rincon de Pepe at 52 South Street, Worthing, serves traditional Spanish dishes. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 375 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

3. The Woods

The Woods in Portland Road, Worthing, has a rating of four and a half stars from 1,230 votes. It offers burgers, fries, desserts, shakes and more. Photo: Google Street View

4. Kinsbrook

Kinsbrook Vineyard, Eatery & Farmshop in West Chiltington Road, Thakeham, Pulborough, offers modern European food. It has a rating of four and a half stars from 339 votes Photo: Google Street View

