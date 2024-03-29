Those who want to go out for a great meal might want to know the ratings residents have given their favourite establishments in the county.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants in the area (in no particular order) for late March.

A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

1 . Masala City Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.8 stars from 347 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Rincon de Pepe Rincon de Pepe at 52 South Street, Worthing, serves traditional Spanish dishes. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 375 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

3 . The Woods The Woods in Portland Road, Worthing, has a rating of four and a half stars from 1,230 votes. It offers burgers, fries, desserts, shakes and more. Photo: Google Street View