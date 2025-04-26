In photos: the top ten hottest restaurants in West Sussex this April, according to OpenTable

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 12:07 BST
Temperatures are warm this weekend and spring is in full swing with no rain predicted for West Sussex.

People who want to go out for a good meal, possibly al fresco, might want to know the best places to go in the area.

So we’ve had a look at the ratings that diners have given their favourite restaurants in West Sussex for April 2025.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has now revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants (updated for April)

A spokesperson for the company said: “Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly two million global diner reviews from the past four months. We sort the results by location and category to help you discover new favourite restaurants. It's a great partnership: you book, eat, and review. We listen...and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

The Fox Inn, in Worthing Road, Bognor Regis, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 58 reviews

1. The Fox Inn

The Fox Inn, in Worthing Road, Bognor Regis, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 58 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.8 stars from 480 reviews

2. Masala City

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.8 stars from 480 reviews Photo: Google Street View

The Safari Pizza co, pizzeria and wine bar in The Broadway, Haywards Heath, has a rating of 4.8 stars out of 325 reviews.

3. The Safari Pizza co

The Safari Pizza co, pizzeria and wine bar in The Broadway, Haywards Heath, has a rating of 4.8 stars out of 325 reviews. Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Cote Brasserie – Horsham is in East Street and has a rating 4.5 stars from 64 reviews

4. Cote Brasserie – Horsham

Cote Brasserie – Horsham is in East Street and has a rating 4.5 stars from 64 reviews Photo: Google Maps

