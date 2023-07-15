In photos: the top ten hottest restaurants to visit during the West Sussex heatwave, according to OpenTable

West Sussex residents are getting ready for the upcoming heatwave, which is set to hit the area on Thursday, July 10, and last all weekend.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 30°C most days with a high of 31°C on Saturday.

Those who want to go out for a good meal – and one that’s possibly al fresco – might want to know the best places to go in the area.

So we’ve had a look at the ratings that diners have given their favourite restaurants in West Sussex and its outskirts for July 2025.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants (updated for July). A spokesperson for the company said: “Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly two million global diner reviews from the past four months. We sort the results by location and category to help you discover new favourite restaurants. It's a great partnership: you book, eat, and review. We listen...and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

Here’s the updated list (in no particular order).

Ami Bistro at 93b Rowlands Road, Worthing, has a rating of 4.7 stars out of five from 786 reviews

1. Ami Bistro

Ami Bistro at 93b Rowlands Road, Worthing, has a rating of 4.7 stars out of five from 786 reviews Photo: Google Street View

The Fox Inn, in Worthing Road, Bognor Regis, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 81 reviews

2. The Fox Inn

The Fox Inn, in Worthing Road, Bognor Regis, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 81 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.8 stars from 498 reviews.

3. Masala City

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.8 stars from 498 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

La Follia in The Square, South Harting, has a rating of 4.8 out of 29 reviews. It offers 'beautiful, seasonal ingredients and the best coffee – nestled at the foot of the rolling South Downs'. Photo: Google Maps

4. La Follia

La Follia in The Square, South Harting, has a rating of 4.8 out of 29 reviews. It offers 'beautiful, seasonal ingredients and the best coffee – nestled at the foot of the rolling South Downs'. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

