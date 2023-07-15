In photos: the top ten hottest restaurants to visit in West Sussex this August, according to OpenTable

Daytime temperatures are expected to stay at about 24-25°C today (Sunday, August 10) with sunny skies all day.

Those who want to go out for a good meal – and one that’s possibly al fresco – might want to know the best places to go in the area.

So we’ve had a look at the ratings that diners have given their favourite restaurants in West Sussex and its outskirts for August 2025.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants (updated for July). A spokesperson for the company said: “Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly two million global diner reviews from the past four months. We sort the results by location and category to help you discover new favourite restaurants. It's a great partnership: you book, eat, and review. We listen...and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

Here’s the updated list (in no particular order).

1 . Côte Brasserie Côte Brasserie on the corner of South Street and Cooper Street in Chichester has a rating of 4.3 stars from 94 reviews Photo: Google Street View

2 . Masala City Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.8 stars from 506 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

3 . The Safari Pizza co Pizzas in the oven at The Safari Pizza co (pizzeria and wine bar) at 21 The Broadway in Haywards Heath. The restaurant has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 342 reviews. It serves delicious freshly made pizzas. Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

4 . Orla Orla Restaurant & Rooms is at 67 High Street in Lindfield and offers relaxed fine dining. It has a rating of 4.8 from 71 reviews Photo: Google Street View