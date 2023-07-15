In photos: the top ten hottest restaurants to visit in West Sussex this October, according to OpenTable

Daytime temperatures are expected to stay at about 18°C, which will fall to about 14°C in the evenings over the next week.

Those who want to go out for a warming meal might want to know the best places to go in the area.

So we’ve had a look at the ratings that diners have given their favourite restaurants in West Sussex and its outskirts for October 2025.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants (updated for July). A spokesperson for the company said: “Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly two million global diner reviews from the past four months. We sort the results by location and category to help you discover new favourite restaurants. It's a great partnership: you book, eat, and review. We listen...and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

Here’s the updated list (in no particular order).

1 . The Ship Inn at Itchenor The Ship Inn is in The Street, Itchenor, and is located just 150 yards from Chichester Harbour. It has a rating of 3.9 stars out of 25 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Jolly Tanners The Jolly Tanners in Handcross Road, Staplefield, has a rating of 4.7 from 47 reviews. It is 'a friendly place and still very much a locals’ pub', according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024. Photo: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

3 . Masala City Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.8 stars from 529 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

4 . The Safari Pizza co Pizzas in the oven at The Safari Pizza co (pizzeria and wine bar) at 21 The Broadway in Haywards Heath. The restaurant has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 361 reviews. It serves delicious freshly made pizzas. Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council