Island wines from the Mediterranean

Sicily also produces some excellent red wines, such as Santa Tresa Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2018. Made mainly from Nero d’Avola – Sicily’s prime red grape – and blended with 40% of the fresher Frappato, this is a mellow and elegant red from one of the top areas of the island. The wine is produced organically and has deep flavours of ripe plums and morello cherries. Considerable finesse, with touches of raspberry and an array of spices. Fabulous pasta wine. £11.50. Moving further north to another Italian island, Cannonau di Sardegna Sella and Mosca 2020 is a fresh, fruity red from Cannonau, otherwise known as Grenache or Garnacha. Medium bodied, with an abundance of fresh red berry fruit and aroma of strawberries, with a touch of black pepper. £10.50. Further north again is the beautiful island of Corsica, under French ownership. Corsica excels in making high quality, refreshing rosé, one of which is Domaine Comte Peraldi Ajaccio Rosé 2021. This is one of Corsica’s historic estates, producing some of the best wines of the island. Made mainly from the local variety Sciaccarellu, the wine is bone dry with great finesse and elegance, deep red berry flavours and great length on the palate. Floral and peppery notes on the nose and fine, underlying structure on the palate. £18.50. Moving east, the Greek island of Crete makes an interesting array of mainly reds and rosés. Kedros Liatiko Rosé 2021 comes from Lyrarakis on the foothills of Mount Kedros. Using both altitude and bush vine training, the grapes are protected from heat and produce a delicate, fresh, pale pink with character and concentration. Made from 100% liatiko, an indigenous variety to Crete, it has a refreshing red berry flavour, with a mineral touch. £13.50.