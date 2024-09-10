Italian cafe Caccia and Tails will be opening in Graylingwell Chapel in Chichester, West Sussex.

A Spokesperson for the Chichester Community Development Trust said: “Graylingwell Chapel is a central part of our community and a space that means a huge amount to Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) and the organisations, groups, and services we work with.

"It's not just a special spot to meet friends or attend events, but a place where people can feel connected and supported and we are committed to keeping that spirit alive.

"CCDT is delighted to announce that Caccia and Tails, the café brand founded by Elisa Furci, will be operating from Graylingwell Chapel from Monday 23 September 2024. Following a successful summer at The Pavilion at Havenstoke Park, and in its other venues, in Lewes and Brighton, Caccia and Tails will now bring its signature offerings to this beautifully restored chapel, blending heritage with a modern café experience.”

Clare de Bathe, CEO of the CCDT added: “Our trading arm, Connecting Spaces, initially managed the cafés at the Chapel to get them started, employ local people, and understand the needs of the community.

"Now that the café has reached a break-even point, it's the right time to bring in a professional service-led organisation to manage it.

"We’re incredibly excited about this new chapter for Graylingwell Chapel. Caccia and Tails brings something truly special to every space they occupy, and we know that their focus on fresh, delicious food will enhance the welcoming atmosphere we’ve created here.

"Elisa and her team have a real passion for what they do, and we’re looking forward to seeing our community enjoy all they offer.”