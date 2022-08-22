It's not all about Bordeaux with Calvet

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calvet wine selection

But contrary to many people’s beliefs, the brand is associated with wines from a whole range of appellations right across France.

Most often seen on supermarket shelves is Calvet Prestige Bordeaux Rouge and hence its association in many minds of it being a brand only connected to Bordeaux wines.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company was founded in 1818 in Tain l’Ermitage in the Rhone Valley. It is now present in all wine regions of France and Calvet wines are exported to 137 countries around the world, being a leader in many international markets.

Jean-Marie Calvet was born in 1799 and grew-up on his father’s wine estate in the Rhone.

After founding his own company at the tender age of 19, he set-up a hugely successful company in Bordeaux in 1823.

Nearly 200 years later, Bordeaux wine is still a prime focus of the company, but their other wines from around France have equal standing in terms of quality and price and well worth seeking out.

Here is a brief tour of France, courtesy of Calvet wines.

First is a Sauvignon Blanc from a lesser-known appellation in the Loire Valley. Calvet Haut Poitou Sauvignon Blanc 2021 is a crisp, fresh and fruity dry white, which is surprisingly expressive, with fresh mown grass and citrus hints. On offer at Waitrose at the moment at £8.99, down £2.

Another wine from the serene Loire Valley is Calvet Rosé d’Anjou 2021, named ‘Melodie pour Deux’. A couple sharing this bottle may well break into song! An attractive pink hue, this fruity, dry rosé has distinct strawberry flavours, with a touch of mint and grilled hazelnuts. A great value, easy drinking summer wine, on its own or with a salad, price normally around £8 per bottle but recently on Ocado at £5.33 (limited stock, be quick!)

Moving across from the Loire to Burgundy, Jean Calvet, the founder’s great grandson, set up Calvet Beaune in 1889. Calvet Chablis 2021 is a typical unoaked Chardonnay from the north end of Burgundy. Balanced and full-bodied, with good minerality, citrus notes, considerable complexity and depth of flavour. Ocado £20 per bottle, on offer at £17 until early September.

Further south, back towards the roots of the Calvet company, is Calvet Prestige Cotes du Rhone Villages 2021. Amazing value spicy, fruity red with richness and structure, crying out for grilled meats or sausages on the barbecue! Lovely deep ruby colour and soft ripe tannins. £7.50 from Tesco with £1 off for Clubcard holders until 5th September.