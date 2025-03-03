James Golding leading fish-forward redesign of Rockwater's menu

South Coast restaurant group Rockwater has appointed acclaimed chef James Golding to lead the reinvention of its food offering.

The lifestyle hub has beachside locations in Hove and Branksome, with fine dining offered upstairs on its terraces and a traditional beach bar menu closer to the water.

Golding has extensive experience in the international dining scene including stints The Pig Hotel Group, Le Caprice, J Sheekey, Soho House New York and the Savoy.

He is working with the head chefs at both of Rockwater locations to completely redesign the upstairs menu with a brand new concept, and update the beach bar menu downstairs.

Golding aims to make the new fine dining menu as ‘fish forward’ as possible, to capitalise on the seaside just a few feet away, and the huge range of fresh fish available from local suppliers.

The downstairs menu will retain its focus on family-friendly beach bar dining, with fresh salads and mouthwatering burgers.

Golding will also work to design the menu at Rockwater’s new Sandbanks location, expected to open in early summer, with an offering just as fresh as in the two existing restaurants.

“I’m joining Rockwater because I totally endorse the mission of bringing world-class dining and relaxation to the English south coast," Golding commented.

"We’re working to create a new menu that screams freshness, localness, and vitality; that is fish-led and a step above anything else on offer nearby. You should be able to sit on the terrace and look out to the exact bit of sea where the fish you’re about to eat was caught. We’ve already got great relationships with local suppliers and I can’t wait to make their produce sing.”

Rockwater founder Luke Davis said he was excited to appoiint James.

“James is just the man to take our Rockwater menu to the next level. He’s already doing incredible work to make sure that our menu is the best it can be - whether you’re grabbing a burger after a swim or something more inventive upstairs. The new Spring/Summer menu will launch soon and set the tone for an amazing year at Rockwater.”