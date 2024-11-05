KFC granted late licence at Brighton branch 'for students and those that work nights'

A Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise can stay open until 3am for deliveries and takeaway customers after councillors agreed a new licence

The KFC in London Road, Brighton, operated by Supercharger Central Limited, can also serve customers eating in at the branch until 12.30am.

The decision to grant the late-night refreshment licence was made by a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel after a hearing on Monday 21 October.

Sussex Police and council licensing officials objected to the application citing concerns about crime and disorder in the area.

At the hearing before a panel of three councillors, police licensing officer Mark Thorogood said that the force recorded 469 violent crimes and anti-social incidents in the area in a year.

Mr Thorogood said that the only venues operating late into the night along London Road were Domino’s and Brighton Chicken and Pizza – both takeaways.

Green councillor Sue Shanks, who represents West Hill and North Laine ward, said that people living in the area had complained about delivery vehicles late at night.

Christopher Rees-Gay, for Supercharger Central, said that only 30 per cent of the trade came from takeaways and that the business had no plans to sell alcohol.

He said: “The rationale for this is it allows for students and those that work nights and those that work flexibly in our 24-hour modern times to benefit from this offering.

“(That’s) particularly true for key workers and particularly the emergency services who work throughout the night.”

The council’s policy is to refuse any additional late-night refreshment licences in the area to reduce anti-social behaviour and prevent people gathering.

The licensing panel of three councillors – Julie Cattell, Lucy Helliwell and Tobias Sheard – gave this as a reason to limit the late-night refreshment licence to takeaways only.

In a decision letter, the council said: “The (KFC) expert report considered that the area was not a risk in terms of crime and disorder.

“There was no real evidence that granting this application would have a negative impact and the representations were largely policy-driven.”

Conditions on the late-night refreshment licence – which allows for food and hot and cold drink sales after 11pm – included deploying door staff.