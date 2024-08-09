Kinsbrook Vineyard opens evening restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex vineyard Kinsbrook will open its restaurant late on Fridays and Saturdays from Friday 9th August 2024. Kinsbrook was granted consent to extend its evening hours by Horsham District Council on 22nd July 2024, following an eight-month application process.

Visitors can expect the very best local produce and delicious seasonal dishes in a stunning rural vineyard setting. The restaurant can accommodate up to 45 covers inside and a further 30 outside and it will be open from 6pm - 10pm on Friday and Saturday evenings.

A step forward for Sussex Wine Tourism

Rebecca Dancer, co-founder of Kinsbrook said “We’re absolutely ecstatic that Kinsbrook has been granted the license to run a weekend dinner service. This feels like a really significant milestone for both us and for the wider Horsham district; it’s amazing to have the English Wine Industry and Sussex Wine Tourism recognised by the local council as an important new player in the UK economy. We already know that the UK is producing some wines that are able to stand up against any on a world stage, but this approval is a big step in aligning us with the global trend of experiential wine tourism.”

Kinsbrook menu

Joe Beckett, Kinsbrook’s co-founder, continued “one of Kinsbrook’s main goals is to bring a new-world wine approach to tourism to the UK, taking inspiration from those who have been delivering wine tourism to a very high standard for many years. Once a vineyard is producing good wine, good food and hospitality must follow shortly after, as the demand is already there for a greater, more immersive experience than simply a quick wine tasting. The English Wine Industry is in its infancy, but in our minds, English Wine Cellar Doors will grow in popularity over the coming years and our goal is for it to become as normal to pop in to your local vineyard for a glass as it is to drop in at the pub for a pint.”

The evening menu at Kinsbrook

Kinsbrook’s Head Chef, Jackson Heron, previously 64 degrees Brighton and Heritage, has curated a menu that showcases the best of contemporary cuisine with a focus on seasonal produce and innovative flavors.

The menu will feature small, carefully curated plates of food using only the best, sustainably-sourced local produce. It will change on a very regular basis, depending on what is available and in season.

Kinsbrook balcony

Jackson said “This license has been a long time coming and we can’t wait to finally open for dinners. We now have a great team in place and running a dinner service will give us the opportunity to showcase the very best we can offer our guests, building on our existing lunch service and putting specials on the menu just for dinner.”

Kinsbrook’s Restaurant Manager Ashima Dewulf, ex Fat Duck and Heckfield Place, said “as a small, boutique vineyard we have the luxury of keeping our approach as relaxed as possible while still delivering the highest level of service. Since we announced the news of our evening opening, the phone has been ringing off the hook and several evenings through August are already nearly fully booked. Kinsbrook is all about creating memories out of moments and it’s so special to feel the love and the support from our guests as we enter this next phase of Kinsbrook’s growth.”

The Patio at Kinsbrook

As well as the a la carte menu in the restaurant, Kinsbrook’s outdoor space, ‘The Patio’ is offering handmade artisan pizzas and a wide selection of wines, cocktails and beers on tap - including Kinsbrook’s new own-brand lager, created in collaboration with Sussex Brewery ‘360 Brewing’.

This is available from 12pm onwards on Saturdays and Sundays, with weekly live music ‘The Sunday Sessions’ running at 2pm on The Patio every Sunday.

This relaxed space takes walk-ins only.

Come to Kinsbrook

Joe and Rebecca concluded, “It’s such a dream to be able to put our food on the map in West Sussex. We can’t wait to welcome guests to Kinsbrook for unforgettable evenings of exceptional food and great wine and good times.”