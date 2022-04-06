Kokedama - Photos of Brighton’s new vegan restaurant

A new vegan restaurant has opened in Brighton.

Kokedama, in East Street, is a plant-based small plate restaurant and brainchild of the team behind the plant-based Brighton pub The Roundhill and a pop-up in Lewes,

The new venue opened on April 1 and has a focus on sustainability, using seasonal vegetables and natural ingredients.

Max Aben, owner of The Roundhill Collective, said: “‘With the success of the Kokedama pop-up at our Needlemakers Cafe in Lewes, we knew it needed a space of its own to thrive and grow. With this move we’ve tweaked the concept slightly towards a more relaxed way of eating and drinking - it’s luxurious food, with an easy-going atmosphere.” Visit www.theroundhill.co.uk/kokedama/

Here are some more stories you might like:

1. Food at Kokedama Photo Sales

2. Food at Kokedama Photo Sales

3. Kokedama Photo Sales

4. Kokedama Photo Sales