Langham Brewery in the South Downs Celebrates 20 Years And A Change of Hands

Langham Brewery celebrates 20 years and a change of ownership. The much-loved South Downs brewery is celebrating its 20th anniversary by handing the reins to the next generation of brewers. After many years of love and dedication, Lesley Foulkes and James Berrow are retiring, transitioning ownership of their brewery to experienced brewer Charlie Long (ex-Fuller’s and Wimbledon Brewery), who plans to build on their commitment to quality, character, and community, whilst retaining the existing team and main treasured brews.

“I have been a big fan of Langham's brews and ethos for many years", said Charlie. "Serendipity arose when my family and I were looking to relocate in the area, and raise our kids in this glorious countryside location. A chance conversation led to the opportunity to take the reins of the business, so the timing was perfect," adding, "I'm excited for what the future holds for Langham Brewery and the brilliant team we have here."

Lesley said, "After 20 years of happy brewing, we are pleased to hand the Langham reins to Charlie. He has the most excellent beer credentials - he completely understands beer - and we love that he will keep the legacy of Langhams award winning beers and community ethos alive and thriving in the years to come. We will miss you, but we are not disappearing; you will still catch us enjoying a pint in the Taproom courtyard."

Charlie will bring his experience from Fuller’s to build on Langham's strong reputation for quality beer, ensuring brands such as Hip Hop and Sussex South Downs Best remain a favourite, whilst expanding the breweries offering. Plans include introducing a revamped core range in keg and can formats, and continuing to produce seasonal and limited-edition brews for the taproom and local venues, as well as hosting a myriad of events at the brewery.

The Langham Brewery team.

He says, "When it comes to brewing, understanding your ingredients is vital, with a focus on balance, depth and sessionability key characteristic of the beers. Our team will be producing a full spectrum of flavour from four incredible ingredients, and offering our customers more ways to enjoy great beer. We can't wait to share these new brews with you in the near future."

Charlie is looking forward to meeting as many of the Langham customers as possible over the coming weeks and months; "do come and say hello by visiting us in our brewery tap in the stunning South Downs National Park, and keep an eye on our social media for upcoming events and brews - we have big plans for the rest of the year and into 2026”.

Lesley adds, "James and I would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you to all our lovely pubs and brewery customers who have supported us over the years, and helped us to raise over £20,000 for many local good causes. This is our thank you and farewell, but it's not our goodbye."

Find out more, and get in touch with the team via www.langhambrewery.co.uk

01798 860861