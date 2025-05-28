Launch of Greyskull Coffee & BBQ Brunch in Hastings

Bacon Brie, Black Pudding Bon Bons, Daniel Doesn’t Like It SauceCold Brewtini

Greyskull Coffee & BBQ Brunch features speciality coffee, homemade bakes and a live fire BBQ brunch using the best local produce, with key ingredients cured and smoked in-house. Heritage breed bacon, south coast fish and seasonal plants.

Opening its doors from 8am on Sunday 8 June and Sunday 13 July at St Andrews Mews, with plans to open every Saturday and Sunday from mid-July.

Run by Hastings-based, married couple Daniel and Sean Cloudsdale, who moved to Hastings two years ago with a plan to open a coffee and brunch space of their own, after 20 years of

experience in London hospitality.

Asparagus Beans on Toast (Vegan) Hash Brown Balls, House Cava

Greyskull is a coffee-first pop-up. Daniel leads the coffee programme.

(Left to Right) Mackerel, Hash Brown Balls, Daniel Doesn’t Like It Sauce, Black Pudding Bon Bons, Asparagus Beans on Toast, Brie Bacon Roll.

“We bought our own coffee machine outright so we are not tied to one specific roasterie, meaning we can purchase beans from anywhere we choose and create a rotating menu of speciality espressos, pourovers and cold brews.” Says Daniel Cloudsdale - co-owner.

Tea drinkers are not forgotten, they can enjoy Taste Invader loose-leaf blends, including an exclusive bespoke blend “Earl Greyskull,” which includes lightning bolt bergamot sweets.

Smoked Mackerel, Black Pudding Bon Bons, Latte

For something stronger, Greyskull pours its signature Cold Brewtini and sparkling “breakfast wine” chosen to balance rich, smoky flavours.

The carefully curated menu features house-cured bacon rolls with runny egg or brie and chilli jam, south coast mackerel smoked cold then hot, fire-charred asparagus on sourdough, Black Pudding Bon Bons, crisp hash brown balls and cold-smoked dippy eggs. Every element made inhouse and cooked in our outdoor kitchen.

Sean began curing bacon as Christmas gifts, and cooking whole pigs at garden parties. This has now evolved to become the food offering at Greyskull, bringing their two obsessions together, coffee and pork, to shape a unique brunch experience.

Seating 24 indoors and, in good weather, 60 more outside, Greyskull’s opening date in May saw sell-out success, so whilst walk-ins will always be welcome, bookings are encouraged via their website.

Describing the concept, Sean Cloudsdale, co-owner said, “Greyskull’s approach is simple: serve high-quality, hand-prepared food and coffee that’s exciting and a little unexpected. We had the idea after travelling South East Asia, visiting coffee shops and enjoying BBQ street food. We decided to combine my passion for BBQ with Daniel’s love for coffee to make a unique and interesting brunch experience.

We use heritage breed Duroc pig bellies, sourced through Beak & Tail butchers. Raised outdoors on the Pevensey Levels, these pigs naturally grow slower and develop thicker bellies with sweeter fat, it's the perfect foundation for incredible bacon.

Our menu is short, seasonal, and smoked, and designed to show what’s possible when you treat local produce with time, care and fire. Every element is made in-house, from the bacon cure to the hash brown balls.”

Menu Highlights

• House-cured Duroc bacon served in soft white rolls, straight up, with runny egg, or with brie

• and chilli jam

• Fire-charred asparagus with smoked butterbean purée on sourdough (vegan)

• Black pudding bonbons, crisp hash brown balls, and cold-smoked dippy eggs

• House sauces like Daniel Doesn’t Like It (hot green salsa) and sweet/bitter espresso BBQ

Greyskull returns on Sunday 8 June and Sunday 13 July from 8am - 3pm. Taking reservations now at greyskull.co.uk.