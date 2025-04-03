Light evenings bring a new venture to Chichester’s The Ivy restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer is on the way and the lighter evenings often leave you wanting to be out and about that little bit longer.

Maybe you’ve finished the working day but want to spend some social time with your colleagues, you’ve finished shopping but don’t want to go home just yet or you want a light bite before heading to the theatre without the fear of a meal taking too long so you miss the start of the show.

The Ivy in Chichester might just have the answer.

The renowned West Street restaurant has launched the Aperitif Affair.

Every weekday during the warmer months, guests can enjoy a new cocktail and nibble hour including £7.50 cocktails, glasses of Champagne for £10 and sharing boards between 4pm and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Including The Ivy Collection’s selection of signature cocktails, sparkling wines, beers and non-alcoholic tipples, the Aperitif Affair menu has been carefully curated to cater to guests keen to make the most of their early evenings.

Favourites including the Salted Caramel Espresso Martini and the Champagne and Strawberry Mojito can be enjoyed for just £8.

Meanwhile guests can enjoy refreshing sips such as the Rhubarb Negroni, an Aperol Spritz or glass of Canal Grando Prosecco for just £7.50.

Those looking to elevate their early evening even more can select a glass of The Ivy Cuvée for £9.00 or The Ivy Guest Champagne for £10.00.

Brand-new sharing platters have been carefully crafted to complement the signature drinks range for Aperitif Affair.

Guests can choose the Spanish-style Charcuterie Plate which includes 16-month cured jamon, along with salchichón and chorizo, served with crispy Grissini breadsticks, Nocellara olives, smoked almonds and a red pepper tapenade.

Alternatively, guests can also order the Selection of Cheeses, consisting of a crumbly Cornish Yarg, tangy Stilton, Saint-Nectaire, Melusine goat’s cheese and creamy Camembert Le Fin Terroir, also accompanied by crispy Grissini breadsticks, Nocellara olives, smoked almonds and a red pepper tapenade.

Both are £18.95.

We went along to the launch party last week and there was a buzz in the air as guests enjoyed samples of the platters.

The food was delicious – and perfect for sharing.

Alongside the platters you can order tasty truffle arancini rice balls (£6.95), zucchini fritti with lemon, chilli and mint yoghurt (£6.75), which we found incredibly moreish, and salt crusted sourdough bread (£5.75).

And all this in the delightful and comfortable restaurant setting with friendly and professional staff on hand to cater for you.

To make the most of the Aperitif Affair menu, guests can book a table online or walk into restaurants and order between 4pm and 6pm, Monday to Friday only.

To book, visit https://ivycollection.com/book-a-table/.