Local brewery partners with town council to open exciting new BrewCafé in Lewes

Only With Love and Lewes Town Council announce the opening of a new community BrewCafé at the recently refurbished Malling Community Centre.

Serving up teas, coffees, biscuits, great food, beer, and plenty of options (including alcohol free), the café will be a destination for people to meet up, hang out and kick back.

Steve Keegan, co-founder of Only With Love, said: “As Lewes locals, we’re super excited to get our new Brewcafe going in such a brilliant space. Only With Love is a wellbeing brewery - we create drinks that are perfectly in step with today’s mindful lifestyles. Our strategy is to work with community enterprises across Sussex to help them turn their venues into fun, vibrant places where the broadest possible spectrum of people can get together to enjoy their social time in much healthier ways. Malling Community Centre is the perfect spot, with so many amazing people around it. Great drinks, great food and great events and activities. We’re going to have a blast!”

The team behind the café plans to connect with community groups and existing users of the community centre to create a cool new home in Lewes for meetups, events and celebrations.

Dog walkers, school-runners, nursery groups, footballers, crafters, and more will be welcome to enjoy well priced, healthy food and mindful drinking, with kids, vegetarians and vegans all catered for, seven days a week.

Food and drink will include coffees, pastries and healthy sandwiches and salads during the daytime, whilst a rotating cast of themed food nights will pair with plans for the café to turn into a wellbeing taproom for evenings and weekends: Thursday burgers, Friday curries, Saturday small plates and tapas and Sunday pie and mash, all alongside beery beers, alcohol free beers, hop sodas and kombuchas.

Councillor Matthew Bird, Mayor of Lewes and Chair of Lewes Town Council’s Buildings and Amenities committee, said: “I'm delighted that Lewes Town Council is collaborating with Only With Love to launch an exciting community-focused venture at Malling Community Centre.”